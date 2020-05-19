Greeley Stampede Independence Day Fireworks show will go on

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Greeley Stampede announced that the Independence Day Fireworks will happen this year.

“We feel that the community deserves this after everything we have endured together,” stated Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager.

“The fireworks are something we can all enjoy while maintaining safe social distancing across the city.”

In light of the impact of COVID-19, the Greeley Stampede is hoping to make this one of the largest fireworks displays ever.

The Stampede is recommending residents plan on enjoying the fireworks from their homes.