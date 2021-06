GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 99thAnnual Greeley Stampede, which runs from June 24 to July 4, is hiring for seasonal jobs.

Currently the Greeley Stampede is accepting applications for temporary jobs during the big event.

Positions available include cleaning the arena before and after events. The position pays $17 per hour.

Click here to fill out the online form for Greeley Stampede seasonal staff.