Why a portion of the Poudre River Trail is temporarily closing

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Access to a segment of the Poudre River Trail will be prohibited as soon as Monday once construction begins.

According to a press release from the City of Greeley, repair crews could be rolling into the Greeley area as soon as Jan. 31 to complete a “to-do list” that consists of eliminating loose rocks on sandstone bluffs, fixing portions of the trail surface and removing a large dead cottonwood tree.

The specific area of the trail that is set to undergo maintenance runs from south of the Signature Bluffs Natural Area on 71st Avenue to east of the Poudre Learning Center on 83rd Avenue. All nearby residents should anticipate the closure to run three weeks from Jan. 31 to Feb. 18.

For those over-eager outdoor lovers who frequent the trail, Greeley officials have sent out a plea to respect the closures, while apologizing for the short-term inconvenience created by the closure. Detours are currently marked and redirect you around the worksite.

Westbound Poudre River Trail detour

Turn left onto the spur trail

Turn right onto Poudre River Road

Reconnect with the Poudre Trail by turning right at either Riverside Court or North 81st Avenue, or stay on Poudre River Road to North 83rd Avenue



Eastbound Poudre River Trail detour

Turn right onto North 81st Avenue, or Riverside Court

Turn left onto Poudre River Road

Turn left onto the spur trail

Turn right on spur trail to reconnect with the Poudre Trail

During this project, make sure to avoid this stretch of the trail as falling rocks and large tree branches will be present throughout. Again, respect the closures while crews make the area more enjoyable for all in the long run.

Make sure to check for updates on these and other closures, as well as any other projects heading down the pipeline for the city of Greeley.

The second phase of this project will pick back up in the Fall of 2022.