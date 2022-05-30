GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Greeley authorities are searching for the man that led them on a train-racing pursuit on Memorial Day morning and left one victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were summoned to a residence along the 2100 block of 5th Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. after dispatch received a tip from a resident that said their neighbor was actively attempting to steal his vehicle.

That someone has been identified as 33-year-old Cole Graves.

Timeline of events during pursuit of Cole Graves

Before officers were called to the scene, one of the residents attempted to confront Graves while he tried to steal the vehicle, mentioning his intention to call the police. Graves responded by brandishing a stolen gun with which he threatened the resident confronting him.

At that point, a second resident came out of their home to address the situation and was also threatened by Graves with the firearm. The suspect then left the scene and 911 was called to the scene.

Shortly thereafter, police located Graves and pursued him on foot. During this chase, he came across a man washing his gray 1999 Toyota Corolla in an alleyway between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. Graves again took out the stolen gun, only this time he pulled the trigger, leaving the third person he had aimed it at needing hospital treatment.

According to GPD, Graves left the scene with the victim’s car before officers arrived. When they did, they discovered the victim with a gunshot to his extremity and transported him to a nearby hospital with what they described as serious injuries.

Officers later located Graves driving the stolen vehicle with Colorado plates of HOC779, and a chase ensued. As the pursuit progressed, officers were unable to follow Graves any further after he smashed the stolen vehicle through railroad crossing arms, narrowly missing a train that was in motion. He is still at large at this time.

Current whereabouts of Cole Graves

Graves was last seen fleeing east along 18th Street, away from 4th Avenue. The Toyota Corolla is expected of having significant windshield damage after busting through the railroad crossing.

If you have any information on Grove’s whereabouts, please reach out to Detective Brunmeier with your tips by calling 970-351-5352.

Graves is considered armed and dangerous at this time. DO NOT approach him if you come across him and instead call 911 immediately.

FOX31 understands that detectives have applied for an arrest warrant. We will publish the suspect’s photo with a description as soon as it is released by Greeley authorities.