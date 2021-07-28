Greeley police seeking information related to shooting investigation

DENVER (KDVR) – Greeley police are looking for information related to a shooting that happened on Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched to a hospital at around 6:30pm about a shooting victim that was being treated for injuries that are not considered life threatening. The victim didn’t say very much about what happened, but they told officers that it occurred in a public area in the 5500 block of 29th Street.

Officers canvassed that area and never found any witnesses or evidence of a shooting. Dispatchers also never identified any shooting calls in that area around the time the incident supposedly happened.

If you have any information about what happened, police encourage you to contact Detective Sanchez at (970)351-5394.