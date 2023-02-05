This is a replica of the vehicle described at the scene. Credit: Greeley Police Department 2/5/2023

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley first responders reported to a deadly hit-and-run Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street.

The report was of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at a cross walk. According to police, the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

At the scene, a 53-year-old man was found and taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead at that hospital.

Due to the severity of the incident, Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

Witnesses reported the vehicle involved to be a black four-door pickup truck, with a chance of being a Dodge Ram 1500, 2008 model, or newer. The truck was described as having chrome trim and damage to the front driver’s side. The vehicle was reported to have fled southbound on 35th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance footage from 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Anyone with information on this case, including possible footage of the incident, is asked to contact Officer Tharp or Officer Wegscheider at (970) 350-9533.