Greeley Police investigating homicide; video surveillance shows possible suspects

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man found suffering from a gunshot wound later died at the hospital, according to the Greeley Police Department.

GPD and Evans police officers were called to the 2000 block of 31st Street Road on a report of a man lying on the ground around 1 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk.



Photos from Greeley Police

Police said the victim was shot at by one of four people caught on video surveillance walking around the area before of the shooting, also suspected of breaking into cars.

Contact Detective Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 with any information related to the incident. Crime Stoppers of Northern Colorado is also offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the shooting.