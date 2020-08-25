Greeley police investigating an off campus student assault

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Greeley police are investigating an assault involving a student at the University of Northern Colorado.

According to police, the reported victim said he was assaulted at a party in the 1700 block of 8th Avenue early Saturday morning.

The university sent a letter to its community saying this was a hate crime, but according to police the initial investigation does not support that as fact.

The victim did not have serious injuries, but police said he did visit a local hospital.

A motive for the assault is unknown, as is the relationship between the victim and the suspects. Please contact Detective Robert Cash at 970-350-9601 or the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605 with any information.