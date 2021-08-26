Greeley police find 2 children walking alone, vehicle abandoned after car is reported stolen

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department says a car was stolen Thursday morning with two children inside of it.

It happened around 5: 50 a.m. near 22nd St. and 9th Ave, according to police.

Authorities said the vehicle was started with the children inside of it while the reporting caller momentarily returned inside the house.

Greeley police said officers arrived in the area and started searching for the vehicle and the children. The kids were found walking alone nearby and the vehicle was found unoccupied, according to GPD.

The children were not injured. They were able to provide information on the suspect to police.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.​​​