GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Late Monday afternoon, Greeley police were back at the scene where a bicyclist was hit and killed in the middle of the night.

An adult male died after being hit in the middle of a street.

A man, who asked not to be identified, said he saw the cyclist get hit.

“He drove out on the bicycle, and he got right in front of traffic,” he said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Medina Alert on social media saying a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the cyclist and then took off. Greeley police later sent a release with a photo of a maroon Jeep saying it was a similar color.

Quentin Gonzales works at a store nearby that captured surveillance video from a distance of the man being hit.

“You can see that the vehicle was going way faster than it should have been,” Gonzales said.

The cyclist died after being hit across from a grassy area where FOX31 is told many people gather both during the day and night.

The hit-and-run in Greeley has many people angry and sad.

“I thought (it was) devastating at first, even more horrendous when I heard that the person who was driving did not stop to render aid,” Erika Mendoza said.

Police told FOX31 there was evidence left at the scene, enough to give police what they needed to get a make and model on the SUV that did not stop.

If you know anything about the car or driver involved in this hit-and-run, you are asked to call the Greeley Police Department or 911.