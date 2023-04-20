Erica Torrez was last seen Wed. April 19 around 5 a.m. Courtesy: Greeley Police Department.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Erica Torrez, 34, was reported missing on April 19. She was last seen that morning around 5 a.m. at her place of work, located on the 2000 block of 9th Street.

According to police, Torrez may be driving a gray 2015 Subaru Impreza hatchback with Colorado license plate CEE-I77.

Police did not include what Torres was wearing, or details of her height, weight, current hair color or eye color in the press release.

GPD asks anyone who may have information on Torrez’s whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911. Anyone with information may also contact GPD at 970-350-9605 or Detective Jackson Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.