Greeley police arrest, charge man after he flees from police and throws loaded gun into dumpster

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department says they arrested a man Thursday morning after he fled on foot from officers and threw a loaded gun into a dumpster.

Authorities say officers contacted Carlos Ochoa, a tracked gang member, in the 100 block of East 24th Street. When Ochoa ran on foot, an officer chased him.

Ochoa eventually reached into his waistband, pulled out a loaded Ruger P95 and tossed it into a dumpster, while still being chased.

The officer caught up to Ochoa in a parking lot adjacent to Ash Avenue.

Along with the loaded gun, Ochoa also had 7.3 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.



Ochoa was charged with possession of a weapon by previous offender, possession schedule II substance, special offender, violation of bond conditions, and resisting arrest. Ochoa was currently out on probation and bond for a 2019 weapons conviction.