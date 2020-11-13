Greeley PD investigating shooting during home burglary

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during an alleged home break-in.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of 6th Street. A male at the home told an emergency dispatcher that a man was breaking into his home.

When police arrived, the suspect, 25-year-old Reynaldo Francisco, was lying inside the home’s entryway. Francisco was conscious and breathing, and he appeared to have a gunshot wound in his leg. Officers assisted medical staff with transporting him to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Francisco allegedly came in through the front door of the multi-residential home that the victim owns. According to the police investigation, the victim was approached by the suspect and asked to leave multiple times. When the victim was allegedly attacked by Francisco, he retrieved a gun from his waistband and shot Francisco.

Francisco was discharged from the hospital and transported to the Weld County Jail. He was charged with assault in the third degree and first-degree burglary.

Greeley Police say this is still an active investigation. Police are asking that if anyone has information on the incident, and have not been interviewed by police, please contact Detective Burroughs at 970-350-9549.