GREELEY, Colo (KDVR) — The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.

GPD responded to the park at 1:29 a.m. and found the deceased man. Due to his injuries, the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner after next-of-kin is notified.

