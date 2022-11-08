GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Officers went to the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of East 20th Street around 11 a.m. to arrest someone with several warrants when a 33-year-old man with a knife barricaded himself inside a residence, police said.

Police tried negotiating for more than three hours and used less lethal forms of coercion before the suspect exited the home.

“The suspect attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon. One Greeley Police officer fired multiple rounds at the suspect, striking him,” Greeley police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident and the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Patterson with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2851.