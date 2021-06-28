Greeley officer facing assault charges following arrest, placed on unpaid leave

Police are on scene at an officer involved shooting in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley police officer is facing criminal charges following an arrest at city hall in early June that his fellow officers called a use of excessive force.

In a press release, the Greeley Police Department says Officer Ken Amick responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down City Center North on June 7. The suspect making threats was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Wilson, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say Amick found Wilson in the lobby of city hall across the street from City Center North and placed him in handcuffs. Wilson became agitated and complained about his wrists hurting, according to police. Police say Amick then placed Wilson in a chokehold, and another officer had to intervene.

When police brought a handcuffed Wilson outside of city hall, he grabbed officer Amick’s hand. According to the press release, Amick delivered knee strikes to Wilson’s leg. Wilson later requested a supervisor to be present, and complained of excessive force, according to police.

Two Greeley Police officers contacted police supervision and said they believed Amick used excessive force during Wilson’s arrest. A criminal investigation began, and Amick was removed from patrol duty.

Investigators presented recommended charges of second degree assault to the Weld County District Attorney’s office, saying there is probable cause.

Amick is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He has been a member of the department since 2006.

