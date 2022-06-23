GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley has promoted its interim police chief to a permanent post as the city’s top cop.

Adam Turk has been serving as the interim police chief since September, according to the City of Greeley. On Thursday, the city manager announced Turk was appointed to serve in the role.

“Adam’s commitment to serve the community is evident,” City Manager Raymond Lee said in a news release. “He proved that as he led the department ably over the past eight months. His hiring provides an important mix of continuity and stability, focused on community policing and building relationships.”

Turk took the lead in September when former Police Chief Mark Jones retired. He was one of four finalists for the job, the city said.

“It is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next Greeley police chief,” Turk said in a statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the community I love, the citizens who make Greeley home, and to do so alongside the exceptional men and women of the Greeley Police Department.”

According to the city, Turk began his career with the Greeley Police Department back in 1999. Since then, he’s worked as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant supervising detectives and lieutenant overseeing patrol operations. In 2018, he became deputy chief.

The city said Turk graduated from the FBI National Academy and earned a master’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Northern Colorado. He’s lived in Greeley for 29 years.