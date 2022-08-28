GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a 22-year-old woman who was killed Friday night has identified her as Angie Vega.

Vega was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed. She was found dead in her car after she went missing from her place of work at Noco Nutrition.

Greeley Police responded to the business for a wellness check after they were tipped off that someone might have broken in and the woman who was scheduled to close was missing.

When officers arrived, the store was in disarray with large amounts of blood found inside. Vega and her vehicle were both missing. A little over two and a half hours later the woman’s car was found less than five minutes down the road at the Kum and Go gas station at 20th Street and 71st Avenue. Vega’s body was inside that car.

Twenty-four-year-old Marcus Vallejos was arrested shortly after and charged with sexual assault and first-degree murder.

Now, a memorial is set up outside of the nutrition shop with flowers and photos of Vega.

Community members like Irene Castillo said Vega was a sweet girl who was loved by many. She said they’re pushing for better safety in this area.

“We love Greeley, we love the community. We want safety, so the powers that be put more lights up here. Let’s not have this repeat again,” Castillo said.