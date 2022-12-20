Susan Lucero, 41, accused of stabbing her 10-year-old son and then herself, Dec. 20, 2022 (Photo credit: Greeley Police Department)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman and child suffered serious stab wounds which led to the arrest of the woman who was stabbed, the Greeley Police Department said.

Officers responded to the report of two people being stabbed in the 200 block of 9th Avenue around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15. Dispatchers informed officers while they were on their way to the location that an unknown suspect had fled the scene.

When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Susan Lucero and her 10-year-old son suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they remained in stable condition.

After investigating the incident, Greeley Police Major Crime detectives, evidence technicians and investigators from other departments discovered Lucero allegedly stabbed her son and then herself.

Lucero recovered from her injuries and was arrested on Sunday. She’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and felony menacing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Radin at 970-350-9671.