Greeley man faces 7 charges in deadly apartment explosion

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley man has been charged with several felonies in a deadly apartment explosion, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Matthew Fry, 29, is facing one count of extraction of marijuana concentrate, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of manslaughter and three counts of fourth-degree arson.

Matthew Fry (photo from Weld County)

Investigators think the explosion was caused by extracting hash oil with butane.

One woman was killed and two others injured in an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Greeley on March 5.

The explosion and fire happened just west of downtown Greeley near 13th Avenue and 9th Street around 2:15 a.m.

Witnesses say there was a large explosion and then flames came out of the apartment, authorities report. Nearby residents were evacuated and the apartment is considered a total loss.