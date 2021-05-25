Greeley man convicted of second-degree murder

Local News

Gonzalez-Quezada was convicted of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Weld County man was convicted of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment for shooting and killing a man in Greeley.

Forty-two-year-old Jaime Gonzalez-Quezada was convicted by a jury on Friday for the deadly shooting that happened Oct. 9, 2019, killing 24-year-old Gilberto Marron.

The shooting happened in the early morning outtside the 16th Street Gym while the victim was inside the backseat of Gonzalez-Quezada’s wife’s car.

Gonzalez-Quezada faces 16 to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. on June 30.

