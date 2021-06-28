Greeley man convicted of assaulting 3 officers after trying to blow up methanol tank

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Greeley man was found guilty in the 2019 assault of three officers, the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Stephen Garcia, 64, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree assault, possession of an explosive or incendiary device and reckless endangerment.

Garcia faces 30 to 96 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Sentencing is scheduled for August 11.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, on June 8, 2019, Greeley officers and Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at Missile Site Park in unincorporated Weld County.

Dispatch told officers Garcia was seen near a methanol tank and had a road flare in his hands.

When officers arrived, they gave verbal commands to Garcia, but he refused to follow them.

An officer with the Greeley Police Department shot and wounded Garcia shortly before 9 a.m.

Garcia was then taken into custody and transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.