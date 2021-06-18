Greeley man confesses to murdering roommate

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man in Greeley was arrested after he confessed to murdering his roommate.

Around 1:05 a.m. on Friday, Greeley police responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of C Street regarding a suspicious death. The person who called police said she arrived at her son’s apartment to check on him after a roommate called her to report suspicions that her son was dead.

When officers arrived to the apartment, they found 50-year-old Shannon Ziel dead on the floor of a bathroom.

When investigators interviewed Ziel’s roommate, 37-year-old Anthony Martinez, also known as Jose Sanchez, Martinez confessed to murdering Ziel and was taken into custody.

Martinez is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Greeley police say if you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Michael D. Prill at 970-350-9532.