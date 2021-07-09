Greeley man arrested for child abuse after 18-month-old girl dies in his care

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man in Greeley was arrested after being suspected of causing a severe brain bleed that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old baby girl.

Andy Serrel Carter, Jr., 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse resulting in death, a Class 2 felony.

Greeley police say they got a call around 1:25 p.m. on July 2 to respond to Children’s Hospital in Aurora regarding possible child abuse. Greeley detectives were told an 18-month-old child was flown there from the Northern Colorado Medical Center with a diagnosed severe brain bleed.

Detectives responded to Children’s Hospital and observed the child victim and contacted her mother, Shaelynn Kaus, as well as other family members.

Medical staff at Children’s Hospital advised the child had died at about 2:30 p.m. from the traumatic injuries she had sustained, even though she had received lifesaving measures.

An investigation revealed that the victim was alone with, and in the care of Carter, who is her mother’s boyfriend, in the 2400 block of Ash Avenue in Greeley, when the injuries occurred.

Carter is not the victim’s father.

Carter transported the victim to the Northern Colorado Medical Center in his own car from the Ash Avenue address and obtained help from hospital staff to get the child into the emergency room.