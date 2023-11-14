GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley man has been booked into the Weld County jail, accused of shooting into a home he was trying to break into.

The suspect, 26-year-old Guadalupe Balderas, allegedly tried to kick in the door of a house in the 1800 block of Montview Boulevard. A young man and woman were inside, and the 24-year-old man in the house tried to keep him out.

That’s when Balderas allegedly fired several rounds into the house, and the 24-year-old returned fire. The 24-year-old was hit in the right arm. Police say Balderas ran off but eventually showed up at a local hospital, which reported him to police.

The details are a bit bizarre, according to FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler.

“My initial reaction is there must be some sort of connection between these people. It’s super bizarre behavior,” Brauchler said. “I understand the idea of a home invasion or burglary, but the minute you get resistance from the folks on the inside, normally you’d expect them to run away, but the fact that they stuck around — it feels like there’s something more personal going on there.”

Longtime neighbors who have lived on Montview for 30 years agreed it’s bizarre.

“I’m very surprised. I mean, we’ve never been aware of any gunplay in the neighborhood in all that time. So yeah, it’s very surprising,” said one neighbor who did not wish to share a name.

The victim is OK and out of the hospital. Balderas is now in jail after going to the hospital for his gunshot wound.

Balderas faces several charges, including: attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference; attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; attempted first-degree burglary; first-degree assault; felony menacing; and criminal mischief.