Seized Meth GPD

Seized Heroine GPD

Cash Seized GPD

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Less than a week before Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that elevated the punishment for those suspected of selling fentanyl, a suspect was pulled over with a rather large amount of pills suspected of containing the deadly compound.

According to the Greeley Police Department, a report of suspicious activity came into dispatch on Thursday, May 19, concerning a home that sits along the 1700 block of 28th Avenue.

Once the K9 unit arrived at the address, they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area, which they proceeded to follow. The officer pulled the vehicle over along the 1800 block of 14th Avenue shortly thereafter.

Then it was time for the officer’s K9 partner to go to work.

K9 Officer Ory with the Greeley Police Department

Greeley K9 officer Ory, pictured above, started to inspect the truck and alerted his partner after detecting the presence of narcotics.

Contents uncovered during Greeley PD traffic stop

M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl: 1,960

Heroin: 218.2 grams

Methamphetamine: 105.3 grams

Psilocybin Mushrooms: 0.7 grams

$4,409 in cash

A drug ledger

The passenger in the vehicle, Genisis Rodrigues, 28, was taken to Weld County Jail and now faces charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I and II Controlled Substances.

If you have any information in regards to this case, please reach out to the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.