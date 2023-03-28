GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley dog owner claims a neighbor shot and killed her dog after first, perhaps, trying to steal the canine.

Angela Perkins said the crime happened last Thursday, in the alley, behind the family home on 8th Street.

Perkins says the dog, named “Beast,” would never dig under a back fence or be able to scale its height.

Yet, she claims a neighbor with a questionable history was able to either coax or pull her 1-and-a-half-year-old pup out of the backyard and into the alley, where, she claims he was shot and killed.

She believes the suspect was there with his own dog.

“My suspicion,” she said, “is he [the neighbor] tried fighting [Beast] and when Beast got too scared, and he tried digging his way back in [the yard]. That’s when he decided to shoot him.”

A Greeley Police spokesperson confirmed an incident did occur.

Perkins said she and her husband will continue checking to see if neighboring businesses have usable surveillance video.