Greeley couple out more than $100K after truck destroys mobile home

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Greeley couple is out more than $100,000 after a man drove a pickup truck into their mobile home last spring, leaving it unlivable.

"It broke the windows, cracked the side of the house, split our house in two. We could see the sky," said Ed Wehrenberg.

Ed and his wife Susie Wehrenberg were both home the afternoon of May 18, 2019 when the truck came crashing through their living room. They two were not seriously hurt but their lives have changed since that day. Ed says the entire ordeal has cost them nearly $125,000.

Wehrenberg says they were told the man driving the truck had a history of seizures and had not taken his medication. They also learned he did not have car insurance. He says the driver was ordered to pay a $500 fine for lack of insurance, but will not have to pay restitution for the damage caused in the crash.

"The good citizens that are paying their insurance premiums -- that bought a house and are saving for retirement like we're supposed to -- are being taken advantage of," said Wehrenberg.

Wehrenberg says their home insurance could only cover $50,000 in damage. The home was deemed unlivable by the city of Greeley, forcing them to buy a new mobile home.

"In order to pay this, we have to use retirement funds. Funds we spend more than 47 years working to save," said Wehrenberg.

For now, the couple has to put their retirement plans on hold. Their son set up a GoFundMe account to help with some of the cost.

Wehrenberg says as far as he knows, the man responsible for the crash is still able to drive.

"We wake up at night thinking there's another truck coming down the street, wonder if it's him. What happens the next time if he hits a child or someone walking their dog?" said Wehrenberg.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers submitted a records request for court documents in this case with the Greeley Municipal Court. We have not yet received those records.

The driver of the truck did not return our phone call as of Thursday night.