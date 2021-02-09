Greeley cold case solved with Snapshot DNA tech

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley police have solved a 20-year-old kidnapping and sexual assault cold case using a suspect’s DNA.

On Sept. 18, 2001 a 7-year-old girl was walking to school with her 8-year-old brother when she was kidnapped near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 9th Street.

At the time, police told FOX31 a suspect described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his 20s drove the girl four blocks away to an alleyway and sexually assaulted her before letting her go.

Last year Greeley police sent a sample of the suspect’s DNA to Parabon NanoLabs in Reston, VA. The technology company specializes in Snapshot DNA phenotyping: the process of predicting a person’s physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

The Snapshot DNA phenotyping was paired with genealogical research, which lead to the suspect Jaime “James” Zamora. He was 26 years old when he lived in Greeley in 2001.

Zamora died in Wellington, CO in 2014. Evidence from his autopsy was collected and it was found to match the suspect DNA collected in 2001.

The victim and her family have been notified of the discovery, according to Greeley police.