Greeley city facilities taking stricter COVID-19 precautions under Level Red

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — City of Greeley officials announced the city facilities will follow the state’s COVID-19 dial Level Red guidelines.

The city was previously observing the state’s Level Orange restrictions for all city facilities, implemented last week.

Weld County is currently in Level Yellow but skipped Level Orange and moves to Level Red on Sunday.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners stated on Friday: “The county will not enforce a rule confining individuals to their homes for an undetermined length of time; the county will not enforce a rule that states residents cannot have personal gatherings; the county will not tell the school districts how to provide education to their students; the county will not enforce a rule requiring a reduction of attendees in places of worship; the county will not enforce a rule demanding restaurants close their indoor dining areas; the county will not enforce any rule that forces a business to shut down or impedes their ability to operate.“

City officials say the restrictions pertain only to city facilities and that private businesses and other Greeley services are under the Weld County Public Health officials.

“We have to take additional action now,” Greeley City Manager Roy Otto said. “This latest increase in cases presents a serious risk to our workforce, city operations, and the community and we have to take strong action to ensure we protect Greeley.”

Community members may encounter a reduced number of available appointments and reservations at facilities due to decreased capacity limits.

In addition to announcing the restriction change, officials canceled the upcoming Festival of Trees.