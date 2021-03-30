Great snowfall at Winter Park extends the ski season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park joins the growing list of ski resorts extending the season in Colorado this spring.

Closing day is now May 9 thanks to 79 inches of new snow in March. Winter Park has a total of 306 inches of snow so far this season.

Reservations must be booked online at least 48 hours before your visit. Additional information on open lifts and trails is available at Winter Park Resort.

Vail Resorts has announced revised closing dates:

Beaver Creek – Sunday, April 11

Keystone – Sunday, April 11

Vail – Sunday, April 18