UPDATE: Great Sand Dunes has reopened the park as of 8:15pm. The 306-acre ‘Medano Fire’ is 80% contained. Fire crews will continue to work through the night until it is fully contained.

UPDATE: The park says the fire was sparked near an entrance road, in the grasslands. Park staff are working with neighboring fire agencies. At this time, inbound traffic and the visitor center are closed. There are no other evacuations.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has reported a fire that was sparked at 3 p.m. by lightning during thunderstorms.

The fire is burning inside the park along Highway 150, the park said on Twitter. No official evacuations yet, but the park said evacuations may be imminent.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.