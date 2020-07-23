Great Hall project at DIA finally taking off

DENVER (KDVR) – ­Denver International Airport (DIA) announced Thursday the first milestone of the Great Hall Project, steel installation for new airline ticketing pods on Level 6, was completed a few weeks ahead of schedule.

“When DEN entered into the contract with Hensel Phelps to complete the first phase of the Great Hall Project, we developed several key milestones to track progress and ensure we are staying on schedule.” Kim Day, DEN Chief Executive Officer

Phase I, scheduled to be complete by the end of 2021, includes ticketing pods, constructing new restrooms and adding capacity in the terminal. Progress can be followed on the online dashboard.

We are excited to be making headway on the Gate Expansion Project 🏗️This month, we're celebrating 2 major milestones as the final beams for the exterior structures on Concourse C-East and B-East were put into place. Check out this heavy lift! pic.twitter.com/KcWFXL50Mi — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 22, 2020