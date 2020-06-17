Great American Outdoors Act passes Senate, goes to the House

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The Great American Outdoors Act, bipartisan legislation that would fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and provide almost $2 billion annually for national parks and other agencies, was passed in the Senate on Wednesday.

“Originally a bipartisan initiative, LWCF has continued to have the support of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle for decades, proving that supporting public lands isn’t political, it is just common sense,” said Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson

“We are thankful to the U.S. Senate for passing the Great American Outdoors Act and look now to the House of Representatives to take similar action and pass this onto the president’s desk as quickly as possible.”

The Great American Outdoors Act now goes to the House.