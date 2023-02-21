Gray wolf 2101 was recollared after his tracking device fell off (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

NORTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — One of two gray wolves collared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife earlier this month was recollared after the tracking device fell off.

Gray wolf 2101 was recollared with gray wolf 2301 but his collar fell off shortly after, CPW said.

According to CPW, the two wolves were GPS collared on Feb. 2. The male wolf known as 2101, was a recapture as he was initially collared two years ago. The other male wolf known as 2301, was a pup born in 2021 and is presumably the son of the other wolf.

CPW said it has collared wolves known in Jackson County “that naturally migrated to the state and are not the result of wolf reintroduction efforts.”

If you spot a wolf, you are encouraged to use the wolf sighting form to alert CPW staff.

The department said no wolves have been reintroduced under Proposition 114, which was passed in 2020.