Grass roots petition aims to overturn new Greeley aquifer project

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A small group of Greeley residents is trying to overturn a city council decision about the future of the water supply.

Save Greeley’s Water describes itself as “a group of concerned citizens including engineers, scientists, water professionals, environmentalists and activists” who wish to maintain the current water infrastructure and defeat a recently approved ordinance called the “Terry Ranch Project.”

Currently, Greeley gets its water from above-ground sources. The Terry Ranch Project would tap into an aquifer 30 miles north of Greeley. Once the water in the aquifer is used up, it could be refilled and used as a storage tank to tap into when customers need more water.

“We will primarily still be a surface water system. Terry ranch is for droughts,” Adam Jokerst, Greeley’s Deputy Director for Water Resources told FOX31.

Additionally, Jokerst says it will help ensure Greeley has enough water supply to support the city’s anticipated population growth over the next several decades.

“I have seen all of the research that they have done and it just leaves me with a terrible feeling that this is just so wrong for Greeley,” Paul D. Wood, who spent 42 years employed with Greeley Water, told FOX31.

Wood and former Greeley Water chief engineer John Gauthiere are now spearheading an effort to collect 2,500 signatures by April 1. If they are successful, it would force city council to reject the Terry Ranch Project or put it to a public vote.

“We just want better informed public consent,” Gauthiere said.

He argues there are serious health risks in tapping into the aquifer for water because it “will be forced to drink uranium laced groundwater from the Terry Ranch aquifer.”

“It’s a sea of uranium,” Gauthiere said.

According to the City of Greeley’s website, “Uranium is wide-spread in groundwater in Colorado and the western U.S. Uranium can be fully treated, and Greeley will remove the uranium from the groundwater before delivering the water to Greeley.”

Guathiere responded saying, “we can treat uranium out of water pretty much but the problem is, it’s kind of expensive.”

“When we’re just withdrawing the water it’ll be about 10% more expensive than our most expensive treatment plant. Once we’re injecting water, storing it, withdrawing it, it does get a bit more expensive, about 60% more,” Jokerst said.

Jokerst added that low construction costs for the Terry Ranch Project offset the high operating costs, meaning it is still the most cost effective option to keep Greeley’s water rates low while at the same time increasing supply.

“It’s a new technology for Greeley but it’s used throughout the US,” Jokerst said, adding that Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock already use the same type of aquifer system.