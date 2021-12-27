Live updates: Grass fire threatens buildings in Jefferson County, closures expected on C-470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – South Metro and West Metro crews are working together to fight a grass fire that is threatening structures in Ken Caryl.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. near C-470 and Kipling. Below you will find live updates from this fire.

Update, 3 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced evacuations for the Westerly Apartments. An evacuation center is being set up at Chatfield High School.

Update, 2:58 p.m.: CDOT has closed C-470 eastbound from Ken Caryl Avenue to Kipling due to this fire.

Update, 2:50 p.m.: A tweet from West Metro Fire Rescue said some evacuations may be necessary, but as of 2:50 p.m. none had been issued.

SkyFOX and a team of FOX31 journalists are heading to the area. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

