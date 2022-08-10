AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews were responding to a grass fire Wednesday night south of Buckley Space Force Base.

Aurora Fire Rescue urged the public around 9 p.m. to avoid the area of Jewell Avenue between E-470 and Genoa Street.

By 10 p.m., Aurora Fire tweeted that the fire was out. They said fire crews from the base also helped stop the fire.

No structures were threatened and no one was hurt, Aurora Fire said.

A FOX31 crew visited the location at about 10 p.m. and did not find an active scene.