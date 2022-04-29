ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department says evacuations have been lifted following a grass fire that started on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of 86th Ave. and Fenton St. on Friday around 12 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LIVE UPDATES:

1:35 p.m.: The grass fire burned over 100 yards and damaged fence lines and sheds in the area, according to Arvada Fire. The cause is under investigation.

1:00 p.m.: Evacuations lifted fire under control. Thank you for your patience on this windy day.

12:55 p.m.: Evacuations have been lifted.

12:25 p.m.: Evacuations are being conducted from 84th Ave north to 86th Ave. Sheridan West to Gray Ct. Fire movement to the east toward Sheridan. LookoutAlert will be sent to homes in this area. Evacuees can wait in the parking lot on the North-West corner of 88th and Sheridan.

Useful resources during a wildfire

Here are some helpful resources if you or anyone you know has been impacted by a wildfire:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.