JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – South Metro Fire Rescue said Sunday two acres of tall grass are burning rapidly on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County.

A plume of smoke is visible. There are no injuries or threats to structures at this time.

Update: 2 acres of tall grass burning with a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters are directly attacking the flames. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 10, 2021

