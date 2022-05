Greeley, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple firefighting crews are on the scene of a grass cover fire burning near downtown Greeley.

The Greeley Fire Department tweeted that it’s happening on the 200 block of 9th Avenue. Greeley Fire said there is heavy smoke and is asking the public to avoid the area.

Greeley Fire tells FOX31 it pallets in the area are fueling the fire but describes the fire as “under control” as of 1:15 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new details.