BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said crews are responding to a grass fire near Longmont and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

UPDATE (4:13 p.m.): BCSO said significant progress has been made on the fire.

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): The fire is being called the Table Mountain Fire and is approximately 25 acres.

The location of the fire is around the 5000 block of Nelson Road. The evacuations are issued for the area of the 51st to 65th and Nelson Road to Neva Road.

BCSO said no structures are threatened at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.