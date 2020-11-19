Electra Fire burning in Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs; evacuations ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered near Bear Creek Park due to a grass and brush fire burning Thursday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the 3000-block of Electra Drive, which is on the southwest side of the park. It has been named the #ElectraFire.

Smoke from the fire is visible from much of Colorado Springs.

Mandatory evacuation orders

All homes west of Pegasus Drive and north of Bonne Vista Drive are under a mandatory evacuation order. That includes Electra Drive, as well as portions of Orion Drive, Gold Camp Road, and Bear Creek Road.

Evacuation map as of 1 p.m.:

Anyone else in the area who has received an emergency notification from Colorado Springs police should also evacuate.

A look at just how close this fire is to people's homes. It's practically in there back yards. pic.twitter.com/8ZmTagcqlD — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 19, 2020

A rallying point for evacuated residents has been established at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Rd.

Closures

Roads in the area are closed due to the fire. Parks including North Cheyenne Cañon, Bear Creek, and Red Rock Canyon area also closed. Avoid the area if possible so residents can evacuate and fire crews can access the area safely.

STAY AWAY FROM THE WEST SIDE The response to the #ElectraFire is still very active, trucks and water tenders moving up and down 21st and 26th at rapid speed to make it to the fire pic.twitter.com/yA5JJIPhgq — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) November 19, 2020

