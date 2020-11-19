Electra Fire burning in Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs; evacuations ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered near Bear Creek Park due to a grass and brush fire burning Thursday afternoon.
The fire is burning near the 3000-block of Electra Drive, which is on the southwest side of the park. It has been named the #ElectraFire.
Smoke from the fire is visible from much of Colorado Springs.
Mandatory evacuation orders
All homes west of Pegasus Drive and north of Bonne Vista Drive are under a mandatory evacuation order. That includes Electra Drive, as well as portions of Orion Drive, Gold Camp Road, and Bear Creek Road.
Evacuation map as of 1 p.m.:
Anyone else in the area who has received an emergency notification from Colorado Springs police should also evacuate.
A rallying point for evacuated residents has been established at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Rd.
Closures
Roads in the area are closed due to the fire. Parks including North Cheyenne Cañon, Bear Creek, and Red Rock Canyon area also closed. Avoid the area if possible so residents can evacuate and fire crews can access the area safely.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.