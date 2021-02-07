Brush fire at Cherry Creek State Park forces evacuations

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire at Cherry Creek State Park forced evacuations Sunday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, all of Cherry Creek State Park and houses in the immediate area west of Parker Road are under an evacuation order.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the fire is burning in a “wetlands area” of the park.

About 5:30 p.m., South Metro said no structures had been damaged. Crews are continuing to deal with shifting wind gusts.

Additionally, South Metro said the easternmost part of the fire — which is the portion closest to homes — is controlled.

**The eastern most fire line near the structures is controlled. No damages to homes. Crews still working on active flames on the western flank.** Here’s a look at the large flame lengths close to homes on the east side of the fire and the burn scar towards the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/njK57zUpHq — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 8, 2021

Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters are also at the scene.

The fire is separate from one burning on the west side of the metro area that also forced evacuations on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.