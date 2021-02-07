Brush fire at Cherry Creek State Park forces evacuations

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire at Cherry Creek State Park forced evacuations Sunday afternoon.
According to South Metro Fire Rescue, all of Cherry Creek State Park and houses in the immediate area west of Parker Road are under an evacuation order.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the fire is burning in a “wetlands area” of the park.
About 5:30 p.m., South Metro said no structures had been damaged. Crews are continuing to deal with shifting wind gusts.
Additionally, South Metro said the easternmost part of the fire — which is the portion closest to homes — is controlled.
Aurora Fire Rescue firefighters are also at the scene.
The fire is separate from one burning on the west side of the metro area that also forced evacuations on Sunday.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.