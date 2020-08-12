Graphic Photos: Bear cub killed in Evergreen trying to cross road for unsecured trash

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say a bear cub was killed while trying to cross the highway to get unsecured trash, bird feeders and people intentionally feeding it.

CPW said the bear cub was hit on Highway 73 while crossing the highway between neighborhoods in Evergreen.

An examination of the cub’s stomach contents found it full of bird seed, cut up cantaloupe & human food waste, according to CPW.

Warning: These photos are graphic:







CPW says bird feeders and trash left unsecured can kill bears. That is the proximate cause of this 20-pound cub’s death, something that is found with nearly every bear mortality in developed areas of the foothills west of Denver, according to CPW.

As a reminder, CPW says you should remove bird feeders, secure your trash, protect backyard livestock with electric fencing and don’t feed Colorado’s wildlife. Encourage your local officials to support bear resistant trash container ordinances.