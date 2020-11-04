Grants to winterize outdoor restaurant space now available in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado restaurants can access cold-weather outdoor dining design solutions and receive a grant to build the new space, the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) announced on Monday.
The Colorado Winter Outdoor Grant is available to Colorado-based restaurants facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting indoor dinning spaces.
ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDS:
- Only Colorado-based restaurants are eligible (food and beverage service must be the primary operation). Restaurant must be located in Colorado and majority-owned by Colorado residents.
- Eligible restaurants must be open to the public for on-site food and/or beverage preparation and service at least 5 days a week.
- Eligible restaurants must be in good standing with their state and local government.
- Grant funds must be used to purchase items needed to maintain outdoor dining spaces for patrons during colder weather.
- Projects completed after Aug. 1, projects in process, or planned projects that will be completed by Jan. 15 are eligible to apply.
- Proof of hardship – special priority will be given to businesses that can show a year-over-year revenue loss of more than 40%. Any restaurant that can show a loss of 20% or more will be considered.
- Equitable geographic distribution in Colorado will be considered as this is a statewide program.
- Corporate-owned chain locations are not eligible. Franchisees are welcome to apply.
- For grant awardees, half of the funding will be distributed upon notification of the award. Final funding (second half) depends on submission of a photo of the completed space, plus receipts for all eligible expenses.
- You may receive assistance from the program only once.
Incomplete applications will not be considered.