Grants to winterize outdoor restaurant space now available in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado restaurants can access cold-weather outdoor dining design solutions and receive a grant to build the new space, the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) announced on Monday.

The Colorado Winter Outdoor Grant is available to Colorado-based restaurants facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting indoor dinning spaces.

ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDS:

Only Colorado-based restaurants are eligible (food and beverage service must be the primary operation). Restaurant must be located in Colorado and majority-owned by Colorado residents. Eligible restaurants must be open to the public for on-site food and/or beverage preparation and service at least 5 days a week. Eligible restaurants must be in good standing with their state and local government. Grant funds must be used to purchase items needed to maintain outdoor dining spaces for patrons during colder weather. Projects completed after Aug. 1, projects in process, or planned projects that will be completed by Jan. 15 are eligible to apply. Proof of hardship – special priority will be given to businesses that can show a year-over-year revenue loss of more than 40%. Any restaurant that can show a loss of 20% or more will be considered. Equitable geographic distribution in Colorado will be considered as this is a statewide program. Corporate-owned chain locations are not eligible. Franchisees are welcome to apply. For grant awardees, half of the funding will be distributed upon notification of the award. Final funding (second half) depends on submission of a photo of the completed space, plus receipts for all eligible expenses. You may receive assistance from the program only once.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.