Grants soon available for Colorado child care providers

DENVER (KDVR) — Grant programs to support child care providers across the state were announced by the Colorado Department of Human Services Office of Early Childhood (CDHS) on Monday.

“The Child Care Relief Grant Program will provide much-needed support to child care providers across Colorado, who have given incredible support to families during the pandemic,” Mary Alice Cohen said, director of the Office of Early Childhood. “This funding will help providers keep their doors open, and ensure families do not lose their child care.”

The Child Care Relief Grant Program provides about $35 million to licensed child care providers. Providers that are open and operating or are planning to reopen by Feb. 28 are eligible to receive this funding, the CDHS says.



Grants range from $500 and to no more than $35,000 per provider. A provider’s licensed capacity and quality level determine the amount of the grant.

Providers must update their operating status with the Office of Early Childhood no later than Jan. 15. Additional grant application information is available online.

All eligible child care providers that complete the grant application will receive funding, according to the CDHS.

The Emerging and Expanding Child Care Grant Program will provide an additional $10 million and be available through a second grant program later this year.

This program is aimed at helping new child care businesses start up and existing businesses to expand child care services.

Both grants were created during a Nov. 2020 Colorado special legislative session.



For more information contact the Office of Early Childhood at cdhs_oec_communications@state.co.us.