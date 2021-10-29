Grants available for wildlife rehabilitators get animals ready to return to the wild

CPW Wildlife Officer Corey Adler with an injured golden eagle that was rehabilitated at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor facility in Pueblo.. (Credit: CPW)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado wildlife rehabilitation centers can apply for grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife through Nov. 23.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants support wildlife rehabilitation efforts in Colorado by providing funds for facilities that rely on donations and volunteers to get injured wildlife well enough to return to their natural habitat.

“It’s not uncommon for wildlife rehabilitation centers to serve a 50-mile or more radius,” said Jim Guthrie, Program Coordinator for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants program. “Grants to date have helped facilities, which rely heavily on volunteer time and donations, to expand or upgrade enclosures for injured animals to recover, purchase needed medical and food supplies, and in some cases allow a new facility to get up and running.”

The grant program has provided more than $53,000 in 27 grants, with a minimum grant of $1000, since it began in 2018.

Grants can be used for upgrading, repairing, operating and maintaining facilities, food, veterinary and medical expenses, public education and training for qualified rehabilitators.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants criteria:

Applicants must be a wildlife rehabilitator currently licensed by CPW

In general, grant funds can only be used for species authorized under the applicable wildlife rehabilitation license

Per the authorizing statute, the minimum grant award is $1,000. Please note, the total estimated funding available for the 2021 round of funding is $16,000.

Grant application must be submitted by Nov. 23. Awards will be announced in December.