Grant for I-70 Vail Pass Project approved

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) – Sen. Gardner’s office announced on Monday that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will receive a $60.7 million grant to make improvements to Interstate 70 between mile post 180 and 190 in Eagle County.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) funding will be used for:
- Constructing an eastbound auxiliary lane
- Reconstructing the eastbound bridge over Polk Creek
- Shoulder widening
- Westbound curve modifications
- Reconstruction of a truck ramp
- Dynamic message signs
- A variable speed limit system
- Automated anti-icing technologies