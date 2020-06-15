Grant for I-70 Vail Pass Project approved

Local

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) – Sen. Gardner’s office announced on Monday that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will receive a $60.7 million grant to make improvements to Interstate 70 between mile post 180 and 190 in Eagle County.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) funding will be used for:

  • Constructing an eastbound auxiliary lane
  • Reconstructing the eastbound bridge over Polk Creek
  • Shoulder widening
  • Westbound curve modifications
  • Reconstruction of a truck ramp
  • Dynamic message signs
  • A variable speed limit system
  • Automated anti-icing technologies

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories