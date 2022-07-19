this shot was taken in Colorado (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A new grant with hopes to increase access to outdoor opportunities for every Coloradan was awarded to different communities Tuesday.

The Colorado Outdoor Equity grant was announced by Gov. Polis, other political leaders and advocates for outdoor access and equity for people in underserved communities. The grant was made possible after HB21-1318 was signed into law.

The program focuses on improving environmental justice, and access to Colorado’s great outdoors for communities impacted by marginalized communities, including LBGTQ+, the disability community and Native American or Indigenous people.

